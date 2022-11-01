NY offers up to $900 to help pay energy bills

article

New York's Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) program opened for applications starting Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, and will continue until funding for the program runs out during the winter.

The program helps low-income people pay the cost of heating their homes.

HEAP may be able to help families heat their homes if they use any of the following methods:

Electricity

Natural Gas

Oil

Coal

Propane

Wood/Wood Pellets

Kerosene

Corn

There are income limits for the HEAP program. For a family of 4, the maximum gross yearly income limit is $65,820.

Eligible households whose primary heat is oil, kerosene, or propane and who make direct payments to the vendor for heating costs can receive up to $900 in benefits.

Those whose primary heat is wood, wood pellets, coal, corn or other deliverable fuel and who make direct payments to the vendor for heating costs could get up to $635.

And households using electricity or natural gas could get up to $400.

You may be eligible if:

You and the members of your household are U.S. citizens, U.S. non-citizen nationals or qualified aliens; and

You provide a valid Social Security number for each household member; and

You receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, Temporary Assistance or Supplemental Security Income; or

Your monthly household income is at or below the HEAP income guidelines.

The program is for renters and homeowners.

The HEAP Clean and Tune benefit opened on October 3, 2022. Eligible households can receive energy efficiency services, which includes the cleaning of primary heating equipment, but may also include chimney cleaning, minor repairs, and installation of carbon monoxide detectors or programmable thermostats, if needed, to allow for the safe, proper and efficient operation of the heating equipment. Benefit amounts are based on the actual cost incurred to provide clean and tune services, up to a maximum of $400. No additional HEAP cash benefits are available.

You can apply online at myBenefits.ny.gov

Apply online only if your household resides outside of New York City. This online application is not available for New York City residents.

In-person: Both New York City residents and non-New York City residents can apply in person at your HEAP Local District Contact.

If you qualify for HEAP you will be notified no later than 30 business days from the date the local district received your HEAP application.