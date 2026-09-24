How LI, NJ are preparing for the upcoming nor'easter

The Brief A coastal storm will impact the coast through the weekend with strong winds, severe coastal flooding, high surf, hazardous rip currents and significant beach erosion. Winds, coastal flooding and marine hazards are the main concerns of this weekend's weather. A Coastal Flood Watch is in effect for southern Nassau during the Friday evening and Saturday morning high tides.



The first fall nor'easter of 2026 is heading toward the New York City area, potentially becoming a major storm bringing gusty winds, rain and coastal flooding this weekend.

JUMP TO: NOR'EASTER DEFINITION l TIMELINE l IMPACTS l SCENARIOS

The backstory:

Despite popular belief, snow is not a requirement for a nor'easter.

A storm earns the title of "nor'easter" based on wind direction. If a strong low-pressure system off the Atlantic Ocean brings winds that blow from the northeast onto the coast, it's a nor'easter. If those winds are coming out of the east or southeast, it technically misses the definition—even if the impacts on land feel exactly the same.

What we know:

The combination of heavy rainfall and strong, gusty winds will be most likely to cause impacts over coastal locations, peaking Friday into Saturday.

A Coastal Flood Watch is in effect for southern Nassau for the Friday evening and Saturday morning high tide cycles.

Hazards

Gale Warning on the western inner ocean waters and all non-ocean waters Friday morning through Sunday night.

Storm Warning on all outer ocean waters and inner eastern ocean zone Friday morning through Sunday night.

Coastal Flood Watch in effect for Long Island, S NY Harbor & S Queens Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.

Coastal Flood Advisory in effect for S NY Harbor & S Queens this evening into Friday morning.

Coastal Flood Statement for S NY Harbor & S Queens this evening into Friday AM.

Wind Advisory in effect Friday afternoon through Sunday morning for Long Island, NYC, S Westchester, and most of S CT.

What they're saying:

Officials say waves in Manasquan can get up to as high as 11, 12 or even 13 feet.

Crews at Jones Beach State Park are building up a wall of sand to block the surge from pushing into the central mall. Barricades and sand bags are said to be at the ready in flood-prone neighborhoods.

Are your weekend plans ruined?

Days before the impact, some weekend plans have already been postponed or even canceled in preparation.

The 36th annual Maritime Festival in Greenport has been postponed. The new dates are October 16th-18th.

Both the annual 5k and the community flea market at The West Hampton Beach Village Marina were called off.