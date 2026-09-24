How LI, NJ are preparing for the upcoming nor'easter
NEW YORK - The first fall nor'easter of 2026 is heading toward the New York City area, potentially becoming a major storm bringing gusty winds, rain and coastal flooding this weekend.
JUMP TO: NOR'EASTER DEFINITION l TIMELINE l IMPACTS l SCENARIOS
What is a nor'easter?
The backstory:
Despite popular belief, snow is not a requirement for a nor'easter.
A storm earns the title of "nor'easter" based on wind direction. If a strong low-pressure system off the Atlantic Ocean brings winds that blow from the northeast onto the coast, it's a nor'easter. If those winds are coming out of the east or southeast, it technically misses the definition—even if the impacts on land feel exactly the same.
What we know:
The combination of heavy rainfall and strong, gusty winds will be most likely to cause impacts over coastal locations, peaking Friday into Saturday.
A Coastal Flood Watch is in effect for southern Nassau for the Friday evening and Saturday morning high tide cycles.
Hazards
- Gale Warning on the western inner ocean waters and all non-ocean waters Friday morning through Sunday night.
- Storm Warning on all outer ocean waters and inner eastern ocean zone Friday morning through Sunday night.
- Coastal Flood Watch in effect for Long Island, S NY Harbor & S Queens Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.
- Coastal Flood Advisory in effect for S NY Harbor & S Queens this evening into Friday morning.
- Coastal Flood Statement for S NY Harbor & S Queens this evening into Friday AM.
- Wind Advisory in effect Friday afternoon through Sunday morning for Long Island, NYC, S Westchester, and most of S CT.
What they're saying:
Officials say waves in Manasquan can get up to as high as 11, 12 or even 13 feet.
Crews at Jones Beach State Park are building up a wall of sand to block the surge from pushing into the central mall. Barricades and sand bags are said to be at the ready in flood-prone neighborhoods.
Are your weekend plans ruined?
Days before the impact, some weekend plans have already been postponed or even canceled in preparation.
- The 36th annual Maritime Festival in Greenport has been postponed. The new dates are October 16th-18th.
- Both the annual 5k and the community flea market at The West Hampton Beach Village Marina were called off.
The Source: Information from this article was sourced from the National Weather Service, NOAA and FOX 5 NY's Antwan Lewis and Jodi Goldberg's reporting.