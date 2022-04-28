2022 NFL Draft: Giants, Jets set for historic draft night

article

After dismal 2021 seasons, the New York Giants and the New York Jets began putting together the building blocks for their future during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday.

New York Giants

Last year, the Giants finished a turbulent season with a 4-13 record, and as a result, said goodbye to head coach Joe Judge and General Manager Dave Gettleman.

This year, new general manager Joe Schoen has two picks in the top 10, which should help new coach Brian Daboll. The Giants have nine picks overall, all in the first six rounds.

The roster has a ton of holes after five straight losing seasons. The offense is desperate for a tackle and later either a tight end or wide receiver. The defense needs an edge rusher and either a cornerback or safety, with much depending on the status of veteran cornerback James Bradberry.

With the 5th pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Giants selected Kayvon Thibodeaux, a defensive end from the University of Oregon.

Thibodeaux finished the 2021 college football season with nine sacks and is highly regarded for his speed, explosiveness, and tackling ability.

New York Jets

The Jets improved in 2021, but after going 2-14 in 2020, it was almost impossible not to.

First-year head coach Robert Saleh took the team to a 4-13 record, and with picks Nos. 4 and 10, the team also has two selections in the top 10 for the first time.

This is Joe Douglas' third full offseason as the general manager and the pressure is on to build a roster that will compete for a playoff spot — at least into December.

With the 4th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Jets selected Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, a cornerback from the University of Cincinnati.

Gardner is one of the highest-rated cornerbacks in the draft after a stellar 2021 season where he never allowed more than 13 receiving yards in a single game.

A Draft Lottery?

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says the league's competition committee has pondered an NBA-like lottery system for its annual draft but he likes it just the way it is.

In a draft-night interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, host Pat Kirwan asked the commissioner if the league has ever considered a lottery system.

Goodell replied: "Yeah, the competition committee talks about it on a ... regular basis. I haven’t heard it in the last couple years, but I never say never about any of those things. It may come a time where we think it’s appropriate."

Goodell emphasized that the league believes the draft is working fine just the way it is with teams picking in reserve order of finish from the previous season.

Goodell says the NFL's 32 teams are "not into tanking" and that the "league's never been more competitive."

With the Associated Press.