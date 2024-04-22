NY Home Depot reportedly hires guards, dogs to protect shoppers from 'aggressive' solicitors

A Home Depot in Westchester County, New York, has reportedly hired guard dogs to protect shoppers from "aggressive" solicitors and thieves flooding its parking lot, the New York Post reported.

The New Rochelle store reportedly employed two security guards wearing MSA security caps and bulletproof vests, with a German shepherd in tow patrolling the parking lot.

The store said it was forced to take action because of the increasing number of complaints from customers who reported being mobbed or harassed.

"It’s not just because of [migrants] but because of a myriad of other things, too, like people breaking into cars, that kind of stuff," a guard told the New York Post.

According to shoppers, it’s happening at several other locations as well.

One customer told the Post how she had to pull out pepper spray when a person refused to back off when her husband told him that they didn’t need his help.

"I get it, you’re trying to make a buck," she said. "But when it becomes aggressive and harassing, there’s a major issue."

A Home Depot spokesperson told Fox Business Digital that it has a non-solicitation policy at its stores.

"The safety of our associates and customers is our top priority, and we prohibit people from loitering," the spokesperson said. "While we can't go into specifics about our security measures, it's not unusual for us to use third-party security at various stores across the country."

Fox Business contributed to this report.