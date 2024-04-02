NY, CT hold presidential primaries Tuesday: What to know before polls close

New York and Connecticut are two of four states holding presidential primaries on Tuesday, where they'll have a chance to indicate their support or opposition to their parties’ presumptive nominees: President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump.

At stake are 91 delegates in New York, where polls close at 9 p.m., and 60 delegates in Connecticut, where polls close at 8 p.m. Yet Biden and Trump are the favorites in their primaries, as neither candidate faces a strong challenge. They already have secured more delegates than they need to win their parties’ nominations at the conventions this summer.

Unlike New York, Connecticut gives voters the additional option of voting "uncommitted" if they want to register a protest vote against Biden, a Democrat, or Trump, a Republican.

Primaries are also underway Tuesday in the pivotal swing state of Wisconsin and fellow northeaster Rhode Island. Delaware was also scheduled to hold a Republican presidential primary on Tuesday, but the contest was canceled on March 19 after former candidate Nikki Haley had her name removed from the ballot, leaving Trump the only remaining candidate. A Democratic primary there would also have been held Tuesday, but Biden was the only candidate to file for the ballot, so the event was never scheduled.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.