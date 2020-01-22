NY Army veteran donates $100,000 to animal shelter he visits weekly

An army veteran “who just likes dogs” presented the Niagara SPCA with a check for $50,000 on Monday, January 20, to help the shelter improve its surgical suite, bringing to $100,000 the amount he’s donated since last November.

According to the Niagara SPCA, veteran Bob Nowakowski has been visiting the shelter every week since 1990 and regularly gives animals at the shelter treats. This week, however, he gave the shelter something more substantial.

Footage released by the Niagara SPCA shows Nowakowski presenting staff with the $50,000 check, mirroring his November donation. But that’s not all. Nowakowski also donated $50,000 to the Niagara SPCA back in 2017.

“We are so grateful to Bob for his continued support of Niagara SPCA. His donation will have a huge impact on our surgical suite so that we can help more dogs and cats in need,” said Executive Director Tim Brennan.

According to reports, Nowakowski adopted his dog Chip at the shelter in 2004. Chip died in 2013.