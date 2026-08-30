Nurse killed in Sunset Park hit-and-run after night shift: officials

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The Brief A 28-year-old nurse walking home from her night shift was struck and killed in a marked crosswalk in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, early Saturday morning. Police say the driver of a 2014 Cadillac sedan fled the scene immediately after hitting the victim The NYPD is actively searching for the unidentified driver, with no arrests made yet.



A 28-year-old nurse was struck and killed by a fleeing vehicle in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, early Saturday morning while walking home from her night shift, according to state officials.

What we know:

The woman was crossing the street within the marked crosswalk at 55th Street and 3rd Avenue when she was struck by a 2014 Cadillac sedan just after 7:30 a.m.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, who has not yet been identified, fled the scene immediately after the collision.

First responders rushed to the scene and found the pedestrian with severe trauma to her head and body after being thrown onto the roadway. She was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Nurse killed

Dig deeper:

New York State Sen. Andrew Gounardes, who represents the area, confirmed that the 28-year-old victim was a nurse.

"The victim, a nurse coming off the night shift, has passed from her injuries. Please keep her in your prayers," Gounardes wrote in an update on X.

In an earlier post, the senator detailed that the vehicle "was speeding, drove through a red light, and did not stop after hitting the victim."

What's next:

No arrests have been made, and police are continuing their search for the driver of the 2014 Cadillac.

Authorities are urging anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information about the vehicle or the driver's whereabouts to contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline.