Norway vs Senegal preview: Group I showdown comes to New York New Jersey Stadium

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The Brief Norway faces Senegal on Monday night at New York New Jersey Stadium in its second Group I match. Erling Haaland scored twice in his World Cup debut and enters with two goals in this tournament. Storms could affect matchday conditions, with heavy rain, gusty winds and possible lightning delays in the forecast.



Norway and Senegal meet Monday night at New York New Jersey Stadium in a Group I match that brings Erling Haaland’s World Cup arrival — and his Golden Boot chase — to North Jersey.

About the match

Norway faces Senegal on Monday, June 22, at 8 p.m. ET at New York New Jersey Stadium.

The match will air on FOX.

It is the second Group I match for both teams. Norway opened its World Cup with a 4-1 win over Iraq, while Senegal lost 3-1 to France.

Norway can put itself in a strong position to advance with another result, while Senegal is trying to avoid a second straight loss before its final group match.

Haaland’s World Cup arrival

Haaland did not wait long to make an impact on the World Cup stage.

The Norway striker scored twice in his World Cup debut against Iraq, giving him the first two World Cup goals of his career and putting him immediately into the Golden Boot conversation.

Haaland enters Monday’s match with two goals in the tournament. FOX Sports listed him among the stars with two goals through the early part of the World Cup, alongside names such as Kylian Mbappé, Harry Kane and Vinícius Júnior.

Haaland was listed at +1200 to win the Golden Boot in updated FOX Sports odds from June 20. His path will depend heavily on how long Norway can stay alive and how healthy its key players remain, but his role is clear: if Norway creates chances, Haaland is the focal point.

What Norway brings

Norway’s opener showed how dangerous the team can be when Haaland gets service.

Norway beat Iraq 4-1, with Haaland scoring twice and Leo Østigård also getting on the scoresheet.

The result gave Norway a strong start in Group I and put pressure on Senegal heading into Monday night.

Norway still has France waiting in its final group match, so getting points against Senegal could be critical before a tougher closing test.

What Senegal needs

Senegal is trying to bounce back after a 3-1 loss to France.

Ibrahim Mbaye scored Senegal’s goal in the opener, but France pulled away in the second half.

Against Norway, Senegal will need to limit Haaland’s touches in dangerous areas and avoid giving Norway clean looks in transition or on set pieces.

A loss would put Senegal in a difficult position before its final Group I match against Iraq.

Weather could affect the match

Fans heading to New York New Jersey Stadium may need to plan for storms.

A cold front is expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the stadium area by Monday afternoon and evening.

Storms could bring the possibility of lightning delays for Monday night’s match, and fans should expect a messy commute and bring stadium-approved rain gear.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high around 76 degrees.

If lightning strikes within an 8-mile radius of the stadium, officials would pause the match and clear the seating bowl. Under FIFA weather guidelines, play cannot resume until 30 minutes have passed without another lightning strike in the danger zone.

What's next:

After Monday’s match, Norway closes group play against France on June 26 at Boston Stadium.

Senegal will face Iraq on June 26 at Toronto Stadium.