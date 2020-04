article

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced the death of an EMT in North Bergen and at St. Claire’s Hospital.

Kevin Leiva was only 24-years-old. A Paterson native, he and his wife, Marina, called Pompton Lakes home.

"We thank him for his service to our state and our families," Gov. Murphy said. "We will not forget him."

As of Thursday New Jersey had 51,027 coronavirus cases and 1,700 deaths related to the virus.