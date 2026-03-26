'No Kings' protests: NYC weekend street closures, map of NY and NJ demonstrations

The Brief "No Kings Day" protests are planned across the United States on Saturday, March 28. Locally, demonstrations are scheduled in New York City, New Jersey and Long Island. Organizers describe the event as a "nationwide day of defiance."



Hundreds of "No Kings Day" protests are planned across the United States – including in the New York City area – this weekend on Saturday, March 28 to protest the Trump administration's policies.

‘No Kings’ protest March 28

Local perspective:

With dozens of streets already scheduled to be closed this weekend, the demonstrations could cause even more traffic disruptions. While the NYPD hasn't specifically closed any streets as a result of the expected protests, scheduled weekend closures are already in effect. Click HERE for a full list.

Here are some of the demonstrations planned in New York City and New Jersey on Saturday, March 28:

JUMP TO: NEW YORK CITY l NEW JERSEY l LONG ISLAND

‘No Kings Day’ near me

This is one of many No Kings Nationwide Day of Defiance protest events taking place throughout the United States on Flag Day 2025. Demonstrators display signs with a variety of slogans and are peacefully protesting actions by President Donald Trump a Expand

To find a demonstration near you, click here.

What is the 'No Kings' protest?

The "No Kings" theme was orchestrated by the 50501 Movement, a national movement made up of everyday Americans who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

Detroit, Michigan, 17 February 2025, People say 'No Kings on Presidents Day' in response to what they say are President Trump's and Elon Musk's undemocratic actions. The event was organized by 50501. (Photo by: Jim West/UCG/Universal Images Group via Expand

The No Kings Day of Defiance has been organized to reject authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics and the militarization of the country's democracy, according to a press release from No Kings.