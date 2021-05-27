No coronavirus deaths in Nassau County for a week

article

Nassau County authorities announced on Thursday that they have not had a recorded COVID-19 death in an entire week.



They say it is a major milestone in the Long Island county’s recovery from the pandemic.

"I want to thank our residents for the hard work and sacrifice that got us to this point. Our hearts remain with the loved ones of the precious lives we’ve lost to COVID-19," Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said in a statement.



Health officials report that 74% of adults in Nassau County have received at least one vaccine dose.

The news comes the same day that Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the statewide positivity rate for the entire state had dropped to 0.65%. That is the lowest rate since August 2020. The positivity rate across New York has declined for 52 days in a row.

The state has reported 42,653 coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic.