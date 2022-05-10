NJ garbage transfer building fire

Firefighters are battling a large fire at a waste-disposal facility in Union County on Tuesday.

The fire started just before 2 p.m. at Waste Management's transfer station on Julia Street in Elizabeth, a spokesperson for the city said.

The five-alarm fire may have started in some machinery at the commercial trash disposal building, according to spokesperson Ruby Contreras.

Crews evacuated nearby homes as a precaution. One person was unaccounted for, Contreras said.

The fire is expected to continue burning well through the night.

Operations at Newark Liberty Airport, which is nearby, are not affected, according to the airport's Twitter account.

