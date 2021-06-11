NJ toddler killed by family dogs after falling from window

article

A 3-year-old boy died after he was attacked by his family's dogs in the backyard after he fell out of a window.

It happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday on South 5th St. in Elizabeth. The boy somehow fell out of a rear window into the yard.

Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay Ruotolo says the incident is still under investigation.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

When Elizabeth police officers go to the home they found the young boy with serious injuries. The boy was rushed to Trinitas Regional Medical Center but it was too late to save his life.

The dogs, which belonged to the victim’s family, were in the fenced yard at the time of the incident.

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Workers from an animal control organization have taken the dogs.

Police say no criminal charges have been filed in connection with the death.

Watch the latest news from FOX 5 NY: