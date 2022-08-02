NJ teen found fatally shot in Queens

The NYPD is investigating the shooting of a teenager from New Jersey who was discovered dead outside a home in Queens Tuesday morning.

A woman who lives on Beach 67th Street in the Averne section of the Rockaways saw a body sticking out from under a minivan parked her driveway at about 7:15 a.m. so she called 911.

Police officers responded and found an unresponsive boy lying face down in the driveway, New York City police said. The boy had a gunshot wound to his lower back, police said.

EMS responded and pronounced the boy dead.

Authorities identified the victim as Shawn Frye, 14, of Paterson, New Jersey.

The NYPD is investigating if this killing is connected to a shooting of an 18-year-old in the neighborhood on Monday night.

A neighbor told FOX 5 NY that she heard gunshots around 9 p.m. on Monday and saw some teenagers running outside.