NJ teen faces manslaughter after fatal punch claims victim on Easter Sunday

article

A teenager is facing manslaughter charges after a punch to the head claimed a man's life last weekend.

Police said that Oron Beebe, 46, hit his head on the pavement of a Walgreens parking lot after being punched by a 16-year-old boy from Collingswood.

Beebe ultimately succumbed to his injuries 8 days later on Easter Sunday.

The teen suspect was arrested by police last Monday and initially charged with second-degree aggravated assault.

The owner of Bobby Ray’s Black Horse Tavern nearby, said Beebe and his wife were eating dinner inside the restaurant just before the incident. (Credit: FOX 29)

His charge was later upgraded to second-degree manslaughter following Beebe's passing.

FOX 29 reports that Beebe, known as Carl or "Snook", is a father, husband, and a well-known hockey coach throughout the Bellmawr community.

Bobby Ray, the owner of Bobby Ray’s Black Horse Tavern across the street from where the incident happened, said Beebe and his wife were eating dinner inside the restaurant while the 16-year-old, his parents, and other high school wrestling families and coaches watched a wrestling match at the bar.

"Carl Beebe (fondly referred to as "Snook") suffered a terrible head injury as a result of a senseless act of violence by a random teenager," according to GoFundMe created to support the family.

Beebe, a local UPS driver, leaves behind his wife Jen and their two teenage sons.

FOX 29 contributed to this report.