NJ prosecutor says cash being held as evidence is missing

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office is investigating missing money from the office.

The missing cash was recovered from several cases and was being held for safekeeping. The total amount of money that is missing was not released.

The money was kept in temporary storage in locked safes at the prosecutor’s office and they had limited access by investigative staff, according to the prosecutor.

The Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has also ordered a full audit of other cases and a review of the procedures for the safekeeping of cash and property.

Prosecutor Suarez said, "This is a sheer betrayal and disgrace of the sacred oaths taken by those who wear a badge and were involved in these appalling acts."

Suarez says the investigation is in its very early stages and no further information will be released at this time.

