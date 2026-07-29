NJ plastic cutlery ban starts August 1: What you need to know

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The Brief Starting August 1, restaurants in New Jersey will no longer automatically include single-use utensils, napkins, or condiment packets with takeout and delivery orders Customers must now specifically request these items. Businesses that do not comply will face a graduated penalty structure within a 12-month period.



Following the successful phase-out of single-use plastic bags and polystyrene containers, New Jersey is taking its next major step toward a greener future.

What we know:

A statewide ban on single-use plastic cutlery takes effect on August 1, requiring restaurants, food trucks and third-party delivery apps to overhaul how they distribute utensils.

New Jersey restaurants will no longer automatically provide plastic utensils, condiment packets, or napkins with your takeout or delivery order. If you want them, you'll have to ask.

Here is what the "Skip the Stuff" law actually means for your next meal:

You have to ask for it: Takeout and delivery bags will no longer automatically include single-use utensils or condiment packets. You will only get them if you specifically request them.

Apps will default to "No": When ordering online, settings will default to include no utensils or conditions. You will need to select an option to get them.

Real silverware for dining in: If you sit down to eat at a restaurant that seats 10 or more people, they are now required to provide reusable utensils.

Self-serve stations remain: You can still grab your own plastic forks or spoons from dispensers, as long as they hand out items one at a time instead of in bundled packs.

Schools, licensed health care facilities and correctional facilities are still allowed to hand out plastic utensils, packets, and napkins under the new law. Food courts are also currently exempt, though they will have to comply with the rules starting August 1, 2028.

Dig deeper:

Businesses that ignore the new cutlery rules within a 12-month window will face escalating penalties: a warning for a first violation, a $100 fine for a second violation, and a $250 fine for a third and subsequent violations.

All the money collected from these fines will be directed into the Clean Communities Program Fund.

What they're saying:

The goal of the new law is to "reduce waste by only taking what you actually need," according to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

Officials also say a reduction in single-use plastic will help keep unused items out of streets and waterways, while helping businesses save on rarely used items.