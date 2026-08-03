Delaney Hall detainee has allegedly died, Gov. Sherrill and Mayor Baraka say

The Brief A Delaney Hall detainee has allegedly died, according to Gov. Mikie Sherrill and Newark Mayor Ras Baraka. Both the governor and mayor put out statements regarding the reported death Sherrill has previously called for the immigration detention center to be closed down.



A Delaney Hall detainee has allegedly died, according to Gov. Mikie Sherrill and Newark Mayor Ras Baraka.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 12: The silhouettes of detainees are seen at the Delaney Hall Immigration Detention Center on June 12, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. People continue to gather at the immigration detention center in support of detainees who are Expand

Alleged detainee death

What we know:

Both the governor and mayor put out statements regarding the reported death.

Mayor Baraka said in his own statement that, "The death of Edwin Jovanny Lopez Cornejo is a heartbreaking reminder of the consequences of a facility that has operated for far too long without adequate oversight, accountability or transparency."

The backstory:

Six people were arrested in June during protests held at the facility.

Sherrill has previously called for the immigration detention center to be closed down, providing this statement to FOX 5 NY:

"The New Jersey Department of Health today sought to conduct a health inspection of Delaney Hall, but it was denied full access and was allowed to inspect only a limited part of the facility. We will review and share the Department’s findings from the limited portion it was allowed to inspect, and we will continue to pursue all appropriate avenues for demanding transparency and ensuring humane conditions for the individuals being held at the facility.

As I’ve said repeatedly, refusing to provide full access raises serious questions about what ICE is trying to hide from public view. New Jersey believes in the rule of law, will uphold the Constitution, and Delaney Hall should be closed down.

I am calling for ICE to immediately de-escalate the situation as I continue working to keep New Jersey residents safe."