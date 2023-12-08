Visitor slashes 3 nurses in NJ hospital's pediatric ICU: Police

article

A visitor seeing a patient at a New Jersey hospital's pediatric intensive care unit slashed three nurses Friday morning, police said.

The nurses were attacked shortly around 7 a.m. at Newark Beth Israel Hospital following an altercation with the female visitor, whose name has not been released, according to a statement from Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé. It is unclear what led to the altercation.

The victims suffered lacerations when the attacker slashed them with "a cutting implement," officials said. It is unclear if she brought the weapon to the hospital or used an instrument inside the ICU.

Each victim is reportedly in stable condition, and the suspect has been taken into custody.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with FOX 5 NY for developments.

