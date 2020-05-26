NJ governor allows outdoor graduation ceremonies

article

New Jersey's class of 2020 can celebrate in-person graduations, announced Gov. Phil Murphy Tuesday.

"Beginning July 6th, schools WILL have the opportunity to hold outdoor graduation ceremonies that comply with social distancing- ensuring the health and safety of all in attendance," said Murphy via Twitter.

Earlier this month, Murphy said graduating students could have some semblance of a graduation ceremony from virtual graduations or in-person graduations down the road.

"This guidance may require multiple ceremonies across different times and different days," added Murphy during a briefing on the pandemic.

A limit as to the number of people who will be allowed to gather has not yet been determined.

"We picked the Monday right after July 4. We feel strongly that if we continue to make progress we will, hopefully, be in a better place," said Murphy.

The state's more than 600 school districts have been closed since March 16, with educators teaching remotely, because of the coronavirus outbreak.