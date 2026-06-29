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New Jersey fireworks guide 2026: Best places to see July 4th shows

By
FOX 5 NY
New Jersey
Published June 29, 2026 10:44 AM EDT
Published June 29, 2026 10:44 AM EDT
EXCLUSIVE: Coast Guard preps for 4th of July fireworks
EXCLUSIVE: Coast Guard preps for 4th of July fireworks

EXCLUSIVE: Coast Guard preps for 4th of July fireworks

FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers has the story.

The Brief:

    • Fourth of July celebrations are happening as the U.S. marks America’s 250th birthday in 2026.
    • New Jersey communities are preparing fireworks displays and holiday events across the state.
    • Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks will also celebrate its 50th anniversary, with viewing details expected for parts of the Garden State.

NEW JERSEY - Fourth of July celebrations are taking on extra meaning in 2026 as the U.S. marks America’s 250th birthday, with New Jersey communities preparing fireworks displays across the state.

FOURTH OF JULY EVENTS NEAR ME: ATLANTIC | BERGEN | BURLINGTON | ESSEX | MIDDLESEX | SOMERSET | SUSSEX | UNION 

MACY'S FIREWORKS 2026: HOW TO WATCH FROM NEW JERSEY

The holiday weekend will include local fireworks events throughout New Jersey, along with Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Fireworks near me for 4th of July

Local perspective:

Here are some local firework events throughout New Jersey:

Atlantic County

Bergen County

Allendale fireworks

Bergen County fireworks

  • Saturday, July 4: Bergen County’s Star-Spangled Spectacular at Overpeck County Park in Ridgefield Park, beginning at 2 p.m.

Maywood fireworks

  • Thursday, July 2: Maywood fireworks at Memorial Park, with festivities beginning at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks at approximately 9:15 p.m. Rain date: July 6.

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 04: Fireworks explode over the East River as seen from Gantry Plaza State Park in the Long Island City neighborhood of the borough of Queens on July 4, 2022 in New York City. This year marks the 46th year that Macy's has produced

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Paramus fireworks

  • Friday, July 3: Paramus fireworks at Paramus High School’s George W. Hodgins Stadium, with the stadium opening at 6 p.m. and fireworks at dusk. The fireworks launch site moved this year, and officials say George W. Hodgins Stadium now offers the best views.

Ridgewood fireworks

  • Saturday, July 4: Ridgewood celebration begins with a 9 a.m. flag raising at Wilsey Square, followed by a 10 a.m. parade. Evening entertainment begins at 6 p.m. at Veterans Field, with fireworks expected around 9:15 p.m.

Burlington County

Bordentown Township fireworks

Evesham fireworks

Medford Township fireworks

Mount Holly fireworks

  • Friday, July 3: Mount Holly Independence Day Celebration at Iron Works Park, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., rain or shine.

Essex County

Livingston fireworks

Verona fireworks

Middlesex County

East Brunswick fireworks

JERSEY CITY, NJ - AUGUST 24: Fireworks explode in front of the skyline of lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City during a celebration marking the 20th anniversary of Liberty House in Liberty State Park on August 24, 2022, in Jers

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Perth Amboy fireworks

  • Thursday, July 2: Perth Amboy’s Celebrate Our Stars & Stripes Drone and Fireworks Show will take place along the Raritan Bay waterfront/Sadowski Parkway. The festival runs from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., followed by a drone show at 9:15 p.m. and fireworks at about 9:30 p.m. Rain date: Friday, July 3.

Woodbridge fireworks

  • Thursday, July 2: Woodbridge Township Independence Day fireworks at Alvin P. Williams Memorial Park in Sewaren, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Rain date: Friday, July 3.

Somerset County

Bridgewater fireworks

  • Friday, July 3: Somerset County’s annual Independence Day fireworks at North Branch Park on Milltown Road in Bridgewater. Gates open at 6 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

Franklin fireworks

Sussex County

Frankford Fireworks

  • Friday, July 3: Skylands Stadium in Augusta will host fireworks after the Sussex County Miners game against the Ottawa Titans. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 4: Skylands Stadium in Augusta will host another fireworks show after the Sussex County Miners game against the Ottawa Titans. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Union County

Elizabeth fireworks

  • Saturday, July 4: Elizabeth’s 4th of July Celebration will take place at Veteran’s Memorial Waterfront Park, near Elizabeth Avenue and Front Street. The event begins at 10 a.m. and includes America 250 programming, a World Cup fan zone, tall ships, food, live entertainment and fireworks at dusk.

New Providence fireworks

Roselle Park fireworks

Summit fireworks

  • Saturday, July 4: Summit’s Fourth of July Celebration will take place at Soldiers Memorial Field, 5 Myrtle Ave. The event includes rides, children’s entertainment, bands, vendors and food. Fireworks are expected around 9:15 p.m.

Union fireworks

Macy's 4th of July fireworks: Where to watch in New Jersey

What you can do:

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks will be visible from parts of New Jersey in 2026, as the show expands to the lower Hudson River in collaboration with Jersey City. The 50th anniversary fireworks show will take place Saturday, July 4, and will also celebrate America’s 250th birthday.

Public viewing along the Hudson River will be managed by the Jersey City Police Department. To get the best unobstructed view of the sky, head to one of the following official access points:

  • York St. & Hudson St.
  • Grand St. & Hudson St.
  • Essex St. & Hudson St.
  • Washington St. & Dudley St. (Paulus Hook Section)
  • Colgate Clock
  • Columbus Dr. & Hudson St.
  • Hudson St. & Harborside Pl.
  • 2nd St. & Hudson St.

Dedicated ADA-accessible viewing is available at 70 Hudson Street along the Hudson River Walkway.

What to know before you go

Why you should care:

Because this year’s show is tied to America’s 250th birthday and Macy’s 50th fireworks anniversary, large crowds are expected along the Hudson River waterfront. Visitors should check for official updates from Macy’s, Jersey City and Hoboken before heading out, including public viewing locations, road closures, transit changes and security rules.

The Source: This article was written using information from Macy’s, Jersey City, Hoboken, Liberty State Park, Liberty Landing Marina and local event listings.

New JerseyAmerica 250