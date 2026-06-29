New Jersey fireworks guide 2026: Best places to see July 4th shows
NEW JERSEY - Fourth of July celebrations are taking on extra meaning in 2026 as the U.S. marks America’s 250th birthday, with New Jersey communities preparing fireworks displays across the state.
FOURTH OF JULY EVENTS NEAR ME: ATLANTIC | BERGEN | BURLINGTON | ESSEX | MIDDLESEX | SOMERSET | SUSSEX | UNION
MACY'S FIREWORKS 2026: HOW TO WATCH FROM NEW JERSEY
The holiday weekend will include local fireworks events throughout New Jersey, along with Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.
Fireworks near me for 4th of July
Local perspective:
Here are some local firework events throughout New Jersey:
Atlantic County
- Saturday, July 4: Atlantic City fireworks at Ocean Casino Resort at 9 p.m. and Tropicana Atlantic City at 10 p.m.
- Saturday, July 4: Hammonton Lake Park, 100 Sports Drive, fireworks at dusk, approximately 9 p.m.
- Saturday, July 4: Margate fireworks at approximately 9 p.m. on the beach at Huntington Avenue.
Bergen County
Allendale fireworks
- Saturday, July 4: Allendale fireworks at Crestwood Lake at 7:30 p.m.
Bergen County fireworks
- Saturday, July 4: Bergen County’s Star-Spangled Spectacular at Overpeck County Park in Ridgefield Park, beginning at 2 p.m.
Maywood fireworks
- Thursday, July 2: Maywood fireworks at Memorial Park, with festivities beginning at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks at approximately 9:15 p.m. Rain date: July 6.
NEW YORK, NY - JULY 04: Fireworks explode over the East River as seen from Gantry Plaza State Park in the Long Island City neighborhood of the borough of Queens on July 4, 2022 in New York City. This year marks the 46th year that Macy's has produced
Paramus fireworks
- Friday, July 3: Paramus fireworks at Paramus High School’s George W. Hodgins Stadium, with the stadium opening at 6 p.m. and fireworks at dusk. The fireworks launch site moved this year, and officials say George W. Hodgins Stadium now offers the best views.
Ridgewood fireworks
- Saturday, July 4: Ridgewood celebration begins with a 9 a.m. flag raising at Wilsey Square, followed by a 10 a.m. parade. Evening entertainment begins at 6 p.m. at Veterans Field, with fireworks expected around 9:15 p.m.
Burlington County
Bordentown Township fireworks
- Friday, July 3: Bordentown Township’s Fireworks in the Park at Joseph Lawrence Park, with festivities beginning at 4:30 p.m. and fireworks around 9 p.m. Rain date: Aug. 4, during National Night Out.
Evesham fireworks
- Saturday, July 4: Evesham Township fireworks at Savich Field, with gates opening at 6 p.m. and fireworks at dusk.
Medford Township fireworks
- Thursday, July 2: Medford Independence Day Celebration and fireworks at Freedom Park, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., with fireworks at dusk. Rain date: July 6.
Mount Holly fireworks
- Friday, July 3: Mount Holly Independence Day Celebration at Iron Works Park, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., rain or shine.
Essex County
Livingston fireworks
- Saturday, July 4: Livingston’s 89th annual July 4th celebration at and around Memorial Oval. Events begin at 9 a.m., with fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
Verona fireworks
- Wednesday, July 1: Verona Fireworks & America 250 Celebration at Liberty Field, with DJ, dancing and entertainment starting at 7 p.m. Fireworks begin at dark, approximately 9 p.m.
Middlesex County
East Brunswick fireworks
- Saturday, July 4: East Brunswick’s Fourth of July celebration at the Community Arts Center, beginning at 6 p.m. Rain date: Sunday, July 5.
JERSEY CITY, NJ - AUGUST 24: Fireworks explode in front of the skyline of lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City during a celebration marking the 20th anniversary of Liberty House in Liberty State Park on August 24, 2022, in Jers
Perth Amboy fireworks
- Thursday, July 2: Perth Amboy’s Celebrate Our Stars & Stripes Drone and Fireworks Show will take place along the Raritan Bay waterfront/Sadowski Parkway. The festival runs from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., followed by a drone show at 9:15 p.m. and fireworks at about 9:30 p.m. Rain date: Friday, July 3.
Woodbridge fireworks
- Thursday, July 2: Woodbridge Township Independence Day fireworks at Alvin P. Williams Memorial Park in Sewaren, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Rain date: Friday, July 3.
Somerset County
Bridgewater fireworks
- Friday, July 3: Somerset County’s annual Independence Day fireworks at North Branch Park on Milltown Road in Bridgewater. Gates open at 6 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.
Franklin fireworks
- Thursday, July 2: Franklin Township Independence Day Celebration and fireworks at the Franklin Township Municipal Complex, 475 DeMott Lane, beginning at 6 p.m. Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Rain date: Friday, July 10.
Sussex County
Frankford Fireworks
- Friday, July 3: Skylands Stadium in Augusta will host fireworks after the Sussex County Miners game against the Ottawa Titans. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
- Saturday, July 4: Skylands Stadium in Augusta will host another fireworks show after the Sussex County Miners game against the Ottawa Titans. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Union County
Elizabeth fireworks
- Saturday, July 4: Elizabeth’s 4th of July Celebration will take place at Veteran’s Memorial Waterfront Park, near Elizabeth Avenue and Front Street. The event begins at 10 a.m. and includes America 250 programming, a World Cup fan zone, tall ships, food, live entertainment and fireworks at dusk.
New Providence fireworks
- Friday, July 3: New Providence’s Downtown Fireworks and Community Celebration begins at 7 p.m. Fireworks will launch near South Street after 9 p.m. and should be visible from most locations in town.
Roselle Park fireworks
- Wednesday, July 1: Roselle Park’s Independence Day Celebration will take place at Herm Shaw Field, 214 W. Colfax Ave. Gates open at 5 p.m., with live music, food trucks and fireworks at dusk.
Summit fireworks
- Saturday, July 4: Summit’s Fourth of July Celebration will take place at Soldiers Memorial Field, 5 Myrtle Ave. The event includes rides, children’s entertainment, bands, vendors and food. Fireworks are expected around 9:15 p.m.
Union fireworks
- Saturday, July 4: Union Township’s Fourth of July Spectacular will take place at Biertuempfel Park. The event begins at 7:30 p.m. with a concert by The UpTown Band, followed by fireworks. Rain date: Sunday, July 5.
Macy's 4th of July fireworks: Where to watch in New Jersey
What you can do:
Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks will be visible from parts of New Jersey in 2026, as the show expands to the lower Hudson River in collaboration with Jersey City. The 50th anniversary fireworks show will take place Saturday, July 4, and will also celebrate America’s 250th birthday.
Public viewing along the Hudson River will be managed by the Jersey City Police Department. To get the best unobstructed view of the sky, head to one of the following official access points:
- York St. & Hudson St.
- Grand St. & Hudson St.
- Essex St. & Hudson St.
- Washington St. & Dudley St. (Paulus Hook Section)
- Colgate Clock
- Columbus Dr. & Hudson St.
- Hudson St. & Harborside Pl.
- 2nd St. & Hudson St.
Dedicated ADA-accessible viewing is available at 70 Hudson Street along the Hudson River Walkway.
What to know before you go
Why you should care:
Because this year’s show is tied to America’s 250th birthday and Macy’s 50th fireworks anniversary, large crowds are expected along the Hudson River waterfront. Visitors should check for official updates from Macy’s, Jersey City and Hoboken before heading out, including public viewing locations, road closures, transit changes and security rules.
The Source: This article was written using information from Macy’s, Jersey City, Hoboken, Liberty State Park, Liberty Landing Marina and local event listings.