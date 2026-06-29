New Jersey fireworks guide 2026: Best places to see July 4th shows

The Brief: Fourth of July celebrations are happening as the U.S. marks America’s 250th birthday in 2026. New Jersey communities are preparing fireworks displays and holiday events across the state. Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks will also celebrate its 50th anniversary, with viewing details expected for parts of the Garden State.



Fourth of July celebrations are taking on extra meaning in 2026 as the U.S. marks America’s 250th birthday, with New Jersey communities preparing fireworks displays across the state.

FOURTH OF JULY EVENTS NEAR ME: ATLANTIC | BERGEN | BURLINGTON | ESSEX | MIDDLESEX | SOMERSET | SUSSEX | UNION

MACY'S FIREWORKS 2026: HOW TO WATCH FROM NEW JERSEY

The holiday weekend will include local fireworks events throughout New Jersey, along with Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Fireworks near me for 4th of July

Local perspective:

Here are some local firework events throughout New Jersey:

Allendale fireworks

Saturday, July 4: Allendale fireworks at Crestwood Lake at 7:30 p.m.

Bergen County fireworks

Saturday, July 4: Bergen County’s Bergen County’s Star-Spangled Spectacular at Overpeck County Park in Ridgefield Park, beginning at 2 p.m.

Maywood fireworks

Thursday, July 2: Maywood fireworks at Memorial Park, with festivities beginning at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks at approximately 9:15 p.m. Rain date: July 6.

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 04: Fireworks explode over the East River as seen from Gantry Plaza State Park in the Long Island City neighborhood of the borough of Queens on July 4, 2022 in New York City. This year marks the 46th year that Macy's has produced Expand

Paramus fireworks

Friday, July 3: Paramus fireworks at 6 p.m. and fireworks at dusk. The fireworks launch site moved this year, and officials say George W. Hodgins Stadium now offers the best views. Paramus fireworks at Paramus High School’s George W. Hodgins Stadium , with the stadium opening atand fireworks at. The fireworks launch site moved this year, and officials say George W. Hodgins Stadium now offers the best views.

Ridgewood fireworks

Saturday, July 4: Ridgewood celebration begins with a 9 a.m. flag raising at Wilsey Square, followed by a 10 a.m. parade. Evening entertainment begins at 6 p.m. at Veterans Field, with fireworks expected around 9:15 p.m.

Bordentown Township fireworks

Friday, July 3: 4:30 p.m. and fireworks around 9 p.m. Rain date: Aug. 4, during National Night Out. Bordentown Township’s Fireworks in the Park at Joseph Lawrence Park, with festivities beginning atand fireworks aroundRain date:, during National Night Out.

Evesham fireworks

Saturday, July 4: 6 p.m. and fireworks at dusk. Evesham Township fireworks at Savich Field , with gates opening atand fireworks at

Medford Township fireworks

Thursday, July 2: Freedom Park, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., with fireworks at dusk. Rain date: July 6. Medford Independence Day Celebration and fireworks at, from, with fireworks at. Rain date:

Mount Holly fireworks

Friday, July 3: Mount Holly Independence Day Celebration at Iron Works Park, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., rain or shine.

Livingston fireworks

Saturday, July 4: Memorial Oval. Events begin at 9 a.m., with fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Livingston’s 89th annual July 4th celebration at and around. Events begin at, with fireworks at

Verona fireworks

Wednesday, July 1: Liberty Field, with DJ, dancing and entertainment starting at 7 p.m. Fireworks begin at dark, approximately 9 p.m. Verona Fireworks & America 250 Celebration at, with DJ, dancing and entertainment starting atFireworks begin at dark, approximately

East Brunswick fireworks

Saturday, July 4: Community Arts Center, beginning at 6 p.m. Rain date: Sunday, July 5. East Brunswick’s Fourth of July celebration at the, beginning atRain date:

JERSEY CITY, NJ - AUGUST 24: Fireworks explode in front of the skyline of lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City during a celebration marking the 20th anniversary of Liberty House in Liberty State Park on August 24, 2022, in Jers Expand

Perth Amboy fireworks

Thursday, July 2: Perth Amboy’s Perth Amboy’s Celebrate Our Stars & Stripes Drone and Fireworks Show will take place along the Raritan Bay waterfront/Sadowski Parkway. The festival runs from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., followed by a drone show at 9:15 p.m. and fireworks at about 9:30 p.m. Rain date: Friday, July 3.

Woodbridge fireworks

Thursday, July 2: Woodbridge Township Independence Day fireworks at Alvin P. Williams Memorial Park in Sewaren, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Rain date: Friday, July 3.

Bridgewater fireworks

Friday, July 3: Somerset County’s annual Independence Day fireworks at North Branch Park on Milltown Road in Bridgewater. Gates open at 6 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

Franklin fireworks

Thursday, July 2: Franklin Township Municipal Complex, 475 DeMott Lane, beginning at 6 p.m. Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Rain date: Friday, July 10. Franklin Township Independence Day Celebration and fireworks at the, 475 DeMott Lane, beginning atFireworks atRain date:

Friday, July 3 : Skylands Stadium in Augusta will host fireworks after the Sussex County Miners game against the Ottawa Titans. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, July 4: Skylands Stadium in Augusta will host another fireworks show after the Sussex County Miners game against the Ottawa Titans. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Elizabeth fireworks

Saturday, July 4: will take place at Veteran’s Memorial Waterfront Park, near Elizabeth Avenue and Front Street. The event begins at 10 a.m. and includes America 250 programming, a World Cup fan zone, tall ships, food, live entertainment and fireworks at dusk. Elizabeth’s 4th of July Celebration will take place at Veteran’s Memorial Waterfront Park, near Elizabeth Avenue and Front Street. The event begins at 10 a.m. and includes America 250 programming, a World Cup fan zone, tall ships, food, live entertainment and fireworks at dusk.

New Providence fireworks

Friday, July 3: begins at 7 p.m. Fireworks will launch near South Street after 9 p.m. and should be visible from most locations in town. New Providence’s Downtown Fireworks and Community Celebration begins at 7 p.m. Fireworks will launch near South Street after 9 p.m. and should be visible from most locations in town.

Roselle Park fireworks

Wednesday, July 1: Roselle Park’s Independence Day Celebration will take place at Herm Shaw Field, 214 W. Colfax Ave. Gates open at 5 p.m., with live music, food trucks and fireworks at dusk.

Summit fireworks

Saturday, July 4: will take place at Soldiers Memorial Field, 5 Myrtle Ave. The event includes rides, children’s entertainment, bands, vendors and food. Fireworks are expected around 9:15 p.m. Summit’s Fourth of July Celebration will take place at Soldiers Memorial Field, 5 Myrtle Ave. The event includes rides, children’s entertainment, bands, vendors and food. Fireworks are expected around 9:15 p.m.

Union fireworks

Saturday, July 4: Union Township’s Fourth of July Spectacular will take place at Biertuempfel Park. The event begins at 7:30 p.m. with a concert by The UpTown Band, followed by fireworks. Rain date: Sunday, July 5.

What you can do:

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks will be visible from parts of New Jersey in 2026, as the show expands to the lower Hudson River in collaboration with Jersey City. The 50th anniversary fireworks show will take place Saturday, July 4, and will also celebrate America’s 250th birthday.

Public viewing along the Hudson River will be managed by the Jersey City Police Department. To get the best unobstructed view of the sky, head to one of the following official access points:

York St. & Hudson St.

Grand St. & Hudson St.

Essex St. & Hudson St.

Washington St. & Dudley St. (Paulus Hook Section)

Colgate Clock

Columbus Dr. & Hudson St.

Hudson St. & Harborside Pl.

2nd St. & Hudson St.

Dedicated ADA-accessible viewing is available at 70 Hudson Street along the Hudson River Walkway.

What to know before you go

Why you should care:

Because this year’s show is tied to America’s 250th birthday and Macy’s 50th fireworks anniversary, large crowds are expected along the Hudson River waterfront. Visitors should check for official updates from Macy’s, Jersey City and Hoboken before heading out, including public viewing locations, road closures, transit changes and security rules.