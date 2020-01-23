NJ Attorney General investigating police-involved shooting

A man was shot and killed in a police-involved shooting in Passaic County Thursday morning.

The Attorney General 's Shooting Response Task Force was investigating the incident in the area of Matthews Terrace and Pleasntview Avenue in Bloomingdale.

SkyFox was over the scene where several bullet markers were placed on a car, a police cruiser and on the ground.

Police were reportedly on pursuit of the suspect after a traffic stop that ended in a shooting.

The suspect was rushed to Chilton Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Under state law, the Attorney General must investigate any shooting death involving a police officer.