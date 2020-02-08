Nike unveils Team USA’s Olympic uniforms

Nike has revealed the environmentally conscious uniforms Team USA will wear at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The athletic gear maker’s sneak peek of the outfits included athlete’s competition uniforms for basketball, track and field and skateboarding.

All of the uniforms are made from recycled polyester and nylon, just one more example of the Tokyo Games’ efforts to make this the most sustainable Olympics ever.

Organizers also announced that the beds ta this year’s event will be made from recyclable cardboard.