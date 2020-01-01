Expand / Collapse search

Nick Gordon, Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex-fiancé, dead at 30 from suspected overdose: reports

Published 
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Bobbi Kristina Brown (L) and Nick Gordon attends the GRAMMY Gift Lounge during the 56th Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 25, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/WireImage)

FLORIDA - Nick Gordon -- the ex-fiancé of Bobbi Kristina Brown who passed away of a suspected drug overdose in 2015 -- has died of a suspected drug overdose as well on New Year's Day 2020, according to reports.

The Daily Mail reports that Gordon, 30, suffered a series of heart attacks after the alleged overdose and died at a hospital in Florida.

Gordon’s brother mourned his death on Facebook with multiple posts, saying, “God why did I have to lose my brother on New Years” and “All I can do is cry.”

Bobbi Kristina Brown was the daughter of the late Whitney Houston, who drowned in a bathtub in January of 2012. In January of 2015, 22-year-old Brown was found unconscious in a bathtub at her Atlanta area home and Gordon was in the home with her at the time.

GET FOX 32 NEWS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

This is a developing story.