Mom climbed over railing before plummeting over a cliff at Niagara Falls with 5-year-old son

The mother who fell with her 5-year-old son from New York’s famed Niagara Falls was seen climbing over the railing before plummeting to her death, a source confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The 34-year-old woman and her son plunged approximately 90 feet from the state park on Monday afternoon. It happened in front of her husband.

Police received several calls around 12:30 p.m. about a woman and a boy that had fallen into the gorge, New York State Parks Police Captain Chris Rola said.

The woman was fatally injured when rescue crews got to her. The state police removed her body via a helicopter.

The boy survived but was critically injured. Rescue crews were able to carry him out to an elevator to the top of the cliff. He was airlifted to a hospital. An update on his condition was unknown.

A source familiar with the matter told Fox News Digital on Friday the woman is believed to have climbed over the railing before the pair fell.

Police have not released the victims’ names, citing the boy's young age and the active investigation.

Investigators are interviewing several witnesses, including the child’s father.

