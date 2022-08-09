Newark water emergency due to water main break

A very large water main break in Belleville is affecting the city of Newark.

A 72-inch water main line had a break, flooding an area near Branch Brook Park. A video from the scene showed a car that appeared to have been flipped and nearly submerged next to the break.

There was so much water that it was flowing like a river.

The city of Belleville says that the Newark Water Department was on site to repair the main. There was no timeline on a possible repair.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The city of Newark warned residents that they may experience no water or low pressure.

They ask that anyone with a water emergency call 973-733-3654. For general questions, Newark residents were asked to call 973-733-4311.

Newark also announced that summer school programs were canceled for Tuesday due to the water emergency.

Belleville issued a boil water advisory out of "an abundance of caution" due to the break. Residents were lured to boil their tap water until further notice.

Newark also issued a boil advisory. Crews were expected to go door-to-door to give out water.