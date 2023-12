A 13-year-old boy was shot in the chest outside a school in Newark, New Jersey, police say.

Police responded just before 11 a.m. outside of Bragaw Avenue School on Leslie Street.

The incident resulted in a brief lockdown at the school.

Police say the victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for updates.