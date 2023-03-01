School bus involved in crash with stolen vehicle in Newark

A school bus with students on board was involved in a crash with a stolen vehicle in Newark, according to Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé.

It happened Wednesday around 9:45 a.m.

Police responded to Branford Place, near Broad Street, on calls of a school bus being struck by a vehicle.

According to police, the second vehicle’s juvenile driver and two juvenile passengers fled but were apprehended by police.

The vehicle the suspects were driving was confirmed as stolen, police said.

SkyFOX showed the bus behind two cars, which apparently had collided.

The exact details of the crash, or what led up to it, are unknown at this time. It's also not clear if the bus was struck. The incident remains under investigation.

The bus was occupied by 11 Central High School students on route to a field trip.

No injuries were reported, but the bus driver did report complaints of pain.