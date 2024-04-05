Newark residents evacuated after earthquake amid reports of 'leaning buildings'

Emergency responders are assessing the damage in the aftermath of a 4.8-magnitude earthquake shook the Tri-State area Friday morning.

There were reports of leaning and unstable structures near a few homes in Newark, New Jersey.

Residents have been evacuated and building officials are looking into the scope of the damage.

It is unclear at this time if whether the damage is due to the earthquake.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a quake at 10:23 a.m. with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8 centered near Whitehouse Station in Hunterdon County, New Jersey.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.