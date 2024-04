A curfew that was set to begin tonight for children and teens in Newark has been postponed.

The city made the announcement Friday afternoon.

Under the curfew, anyone 17 and under would need to remain within 100 yards of their homes between 11 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.

Violators would be subject to penalties ranging from a verbal warning to being sent to a crisis center.

Officials plan to hold a press conference on the matter next week.