Newark planning vaccination mandate for restaurants, bars

Newark is planning a new vaccine mandate in response to a dramatic spike in COVID cases in the Garden State.

Mayor Ras Baraka says he will sign an Executive Order on Monday requiring anyone five years old or older to show proof of vaccination to enter a variety of businesses, including restaurants, bars and theaters.

The new rule with start will all public New Year's Eve events and parties.

It will then roll out to other businesses by January 10.

