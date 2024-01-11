Newark police: 2 teens shot near school

Two teenagers were shot inside a Newark pizzeria, New Jersey police say.

The shooting took place inside Golden Pizzeria to the right of South 11th Street, which is a block away from their school, Kipp Rise Academy.

According to Newark police two teenagers, a 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were shot.

SkyFOX shows scene outside KIPP Newark Collegiate Academy.

According to those who work in the area, they say that the teenagers always come to the pizzeria after school.

Both victims were transported to University hospital in stable condition.

FOX 5 NY's Jessica Formoso said the pizzeria was closed when arriving at the scene.

FOX 5 NY spoke to one person who works across the street, who said that some sort of fight broke out inside the pizzeria, and then gun shots rang out.

The scene is under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.