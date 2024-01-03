Imam critically injured in shooting outside Newark mosque

article

An imam was critically injured in a shooting outside a mosque in Newark, New Jersey, according to Newark Police.

Officials say the shooting happened near Masjid Muhammad-Newark on South Orange Avenue and Camden Street around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said the imam was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Only one injury has been confirmed at this time.

The incident is still under investigation. It is unclear whether the imam or mosque were targeted.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.