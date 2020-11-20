Newark Mayor issues stay-at-home advisory for next week

Beginning on November 25 until December 4, a stay-at-home order will be in place in the city of Newark in order to try and stem a second wave of coronavirus infections.

On Friday, Essex County health officials reported 343 new positive cases, with Newark reporting 163 from the day before.

"We want people to shelter in place for 10 days," said Mayor Ras Baraka. "That's the period that the CDC gives us for people to quarantine themselves, isolate themselves."

The city's hard-hit East Ward will have streets leading into it closed by police with residents needing to show proof of their address in order to enter.

A curfew remains in place for zip codes in the city having the highest spikes, 9 p.m. during the week and 10 p.m. on the weekend.

While Baraka acknowledges the lockdown is extreme, he hopes that the lockdown will help flatten the curve and prevent things from becoming exponentially worse.

