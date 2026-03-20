Newark airport experiencing ground stop due to 'volume,' FAA reports

The Brief There is currently a ground stop at Newark Liberty International Airport due to "volume." Transportation Security Administration officers are continuing to work without pay as negotiations in Washington remain at a standstill. FOX 5 NY is tracking TSA wait times across the region.



There is currently a ground stop at Newark Liberty International Airport due to "volume."

Travellers wait to check in for their flights at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey, on March 18, 2026. US airport security officers missed their first full paycheck on March 13 as a partial funding shutdown of the government Expand

Ground stop due to ‘volume’

What we know:

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the reason for the ground stop is the number of people currently occupying Newark airport.

The airport's official X account posted about "longer than usual" wait times around the time the alert was sent out.

The backstory:

Travelers at New York City area airports are preparing for a busy weekend as the first day of spring arrives, with some reporting long security lines at major hubs.

The travel rush comes as a partial shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security continues, raising concerns about potential delays at airports nationwide.



Travellers wait for their flights at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey, on March 18, 2026. US airport security officers missed their first full paycheck on March 13 as a partial funding shutdown of the government approached t Expand

Transportation Security Administration officers are continuing to work without pay as negotiations in Washington remain at a standstill.

Lawmakers remain at odds in Washington over funding for DHS, with Senate Democrats sending a counteroffer to the White House in an effort to reopen the agency and ease disruptions at airports nationwide. The Trump administration outlined its own proposal earlier this week, but negotiations remain stalled.

What you can do:

FOX 5 NY is tracking TSA wait times across the region.