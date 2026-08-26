Newark airport is getting new nonstop United flights to Europe for spring 2027

The Brief United Airlines is launching its largest international expansion ever in Spring 2027, adding 10 new global destinations. Eight of these new direct European routes will depart from Newark Liberty International Airport. Tickets are currently on sale for the 2027 season.



Planning a European getaway is about to get even easier for East Coast travelers.

United Airlines has announced a massive expansion out of Newark Liberty International Airport, bringing travelers more non-stop options to Europe for the 2027 travel season.

New European routes

What we know:

Starting in the spring 2027, United is rolling out its largest international expansion to date, giving travelers direct access to 10 exciting new global destinations, including eight new flights from Newark.

San Francisco (SFO) to Okinawa (OKA): Starting March 27 (3x weekly)

Newark (EWR) to Luxembourg (LUX): Starting April 2 (Daily)

Washington, D.C. (IAD) to Toulouse (TLS): Starting April 26 (Daily)

Newark (EWR) to Ljubljana (LJU): Starting May 12 (4x weekly)

Newark (EWR) to Olbia (OLB): Starting May 27 (3x weekly)

Newark (EWR) to Catania (CTA): Starting May 28 (4x weekly)

Newark (EWR) to Ibiza (IBZ): Starting May 31 (4x weekly)

Newark (EWR) to Valencia (VLC): Starting June 2 (3x weekly)

Newark (EWR) to Marseille (MRS): Starting June 4 (Daily)

Newark (EWR) to Terceira (TER): Starting June 9 (3x weekly)

United is also adding new flights from Los Angeles to Osaka, Japan; Washington Dulles (IAD) to Milan, Italy; and will restart service from San Francisco to Tel Aviv, Israel.

In addition to the new flights, reports state that United is bringing back flights from New York/ Newark to Split, Croatia; Bari, Italy; Glasgow, Scotland; and Santiago de Compostela, Spain for summer 2027.

What to know before booking

What you can do:

Tickets for the 2027 European schedule are available for purchase via United’s website and mobile app.

Connecting passengers arriving at EWR will also benefit from streamlined baggage transfers and access to United Club lounges and the flagship United Polaris Lounge in Terminal C.