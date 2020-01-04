New York State Police trooper dies of 9/11-related illness

article

Investigator Ryan Fortini, a retired member of the New York State Police, died from a 9/11-related illness on New Year’s Day.

Fortini was assigned to aid with search and recovery efforts at Ground Zero after 9/11 as part of the New York State Police Detail.

He retired after 16 years of service with the New York State Police in 2015 due to his worsening illness. He served with Troop K and the Community Narcotics Enforcement Team in the Hudson Valley.

He is survived by his parents, fiancé, brother and sister.