New York State Police superintendent resigns amid probe

Just days after the revelation that he was being investigated, the superintendent of the New York State Police announced on Friday that he is resigning.

Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen will step down on Oct. 19 after more than 20 years with the State Police.

"I thank him for his years of public service," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. "The State Police have made tremendous progress in combating gun violence and keeping New Yorkers safe, and that must continue."

Hochul told the Albany Times Union's editorial board on Tuesday that she had ordered her counsel's office to investigate allegations against Bruen regarding his handling of internal personnel matters. The newspaper reported that one allegation is whether Bruen had shielded a senior human resources official from complaints about her own handling of personnel issues.

Bruen has been superintendent since June 2021 after being nominated by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

A graduate of Boston College Law School, Bruen worked as an assistant district attorney before joining the State Police.

Hochul said that First Deputy Superintendent Steven Nigrelli will serve as the acting superintendent while her administration does a "thorough search for a Superintendent who can lead this department in its important work."

