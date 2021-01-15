New York pharmacies begin vaccinations with limited supply

New Yorker Linda Rosenheim is relieved to get her first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. It wasn't at a hospital or a clinic, but a pharmacy. Healthcare worker Anna Caldero also got her first shot at the same pharmacy.

"I feel a lot of relief. I don't have to wait on line," Caldero said. "I don't have to wait a longer time."

New York pharmacies just became eligible to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. It's a slow rollout though, which the state blames on the federal government. Pharmacists are now asking their eligible customers to be patient.

"I think sometimes the challenge is we're dealing with our traditional workflow as well," said Steve Moore, the chair of the Pharmacists Society of the State of New York.

NYPD to help vaccinate residents of public housing

King's Pharmacy on the Upper East Side just became a vaccine distribution site. The owner, Michael Ferri, is proud to help fight this pandemic and also welcomes the extra foot traffic. But so far he's only received 100 doses.

"The federal government has only allocated 300,000 doses a week for the entire state, and obviously there are going to be limitations in supply," Ferri said.

Ferri is able to administer about 10 shots per day while operating the pharmacy. He expects to get another hundred doses or so in a week or two.