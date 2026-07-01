These New York laws go into effect in July: Here's what is changing

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As summer heats up, a slate of new regulations is set to make some changes across New York.

What we know:

Ranging from new surcharges on luxury secondary homes to employment protections for gig workers, new rules are taking effect this July that could impact your wallet, work and health coverage. Here is a breakdown of what New Yorkers need to know.

New York City "Pied-à-Terre" tax: Out-of-towners holding onto expensive secondary homes in the five boroughs will soon face a new state tax surcharge. Phase 1 of this new tax structure officially begins on July 1.

Health coverage terminations: Starting July 1, roughly 450,000 New Yorkers will lose their current health insurance coverage. This change is due to shifts in federal funding that are impacting the state's Essential Plan.

Mobile food vendor licenses: The NYC Health Department will begin issuing a mandated batch of new "supervisory licenses" for mobile street food vendors starting on July 1.

Protections for rideshare drivers: A new NYC Local Law designed to protect gig workers from "wrongful deactivation" by the rideshare apps they work for will officially take effect on July 28.

Compensation standards for security guards: Taking effect on July 28, this bill directs security guard employers in New York City to provide their employees with minimum wage, paid vacation time, and supplemental benefits.