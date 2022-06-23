New York Knicks draft Ousmane Dieng with No. 11 pick in 2022 NBA Draft

article

The New York Knicks have drafted Ousmane Dieng of France with the 11th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Dieng, a 19-year-old small forward, last played for the New Zealand Breakers, a professional basketball team based in Auckland, New Zealand.

Standing 6'10", scouting reports say that Dieng shows promise as a ball-handling forward with two-way versatility.

The New York Knicks endured a disappointing 2021-22 season, finishing 37-45 and missing out on the playoffs just one year after making the postseason in 2020-21.