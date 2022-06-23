Expand / Collapse search

New York Knicks draft Ousmane Dieng with No. 11 pick in 2022 NBA Draft

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 9:22PM
NBA
FOX 5 NY
article

NBA commissioner Adam Silver (L) and Ousmane Dieng pose for photos after Dieng was drafted with the 11th overall pick by the New York Knicks during the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 23, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty I

Expand

NEW YORK - The New York Knicks have drafted Ousmane Dieng of France with the 11th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Dieng, a 19-year-old small forward, last played for the New Zealand Breakers, a professional basketball team based in Auckland, New Zealand.

Standing 6'10", scouting reports say that Dieng shows promise as a ball-handling forward with two-way versatility.

The New York Knicks endured a disappointing 2021-22 season, finishing 37-45 and missing out on the playoffs just one year after making the postseason in 2020-21.