Things to do this weekend across the New York City area

Friday, Il Divo takes the stage at Beacon Theatre for "A New Day Tour."

Also Friday night, Staten Island's funny guys, The Impractical Jokers -- Q, Murr and Sal -- head over to New Jersey for a hilarious stage show at Prudential Center . They'll also stop by UBS Arena on Sunday.

Saturday night, John Mayer is on stage at Prudential Center.

Sunday night at Madison Square Garden, it's the Road to WrestleMania Supershow with some of the biggest WWE stars going toe-to-toe in the world's most famous arena.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day early at the New York Irish Whiskey Festival inside The View at Battery Park. You can sip a variety of whiskeys from 25 brands with live music and Irish food.