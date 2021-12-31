New Suffolk County Police Commissioner vows to solve Gilgo Beach murders

Suffolk County’s incoming Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison says solving the infamous Gilgo Beach serial killer case is a priority.

Harrison, who was just confirmed last week, toured the investigation site Friday. Harrison promised to do everything he could to move the case forward and plans on using his knowledge from his extensive career in the NYPD, where he was the Chief of Department.

"We will not rest until we bring those accountable to justice," he said.

Harrison sat down with lead investigators who have been working on the Gilgo case for more than a decade. He believes it’s only a matter of time until we have answers.

"I don’t know what the odds are, but I’d put my money on the Suffolk County investigators," Harrison said.

While Harrison stopped short of sharing specific plans, he did make it clear he’s not opposed to releasing the 911 call from Shannan Gilbert, the escort who went missing in 2010. Gilbert’s disappearance led to the discovery of several remains in the area.

It’s a move in the right direction according to John Ray, the attorney representing the Gilbert estate.

"As we speak in court the police department is resisting me, so that’s important the police commissioner changes that," Ray said.

When asked how he plans to navigate a County that some say has been plagued by politics and corruption, Harrison attempted to focus on the work that needs to be done.

"I’m not here to talk about hearsay or narratives that are negative," Harrison said. "I’m here to say we’re here to work tirelessly to solve the investigation."

Harrison didn’t offer any insight on how many people were involved in the killings. He did say his department will continue to work closely with the district attorney’s office and the FBI.