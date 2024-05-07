These are New Jersey's top 10 high schools, according to US News

article

There were three Scotch Plains high schools ranked within the top 10 best in New Jersey according to a report from U.S. News.

The top New Jersey schools' rankings were based on college readiness, state assessment proficiency, state assessment performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth, and graduation rate.

Jersey students are tested in math, English language arts, and science via the New Jersey Student Learning Assessments. They are also required to study world language and visual and performing arts to graduate (NJ DOE).

FILE - Rows of lockers in a high school. (Photo by James Leynse/Corbis via Getty Images)

All of the high schools within the top 10 had a 100% graduation rate, except Bergen County Academies, which had a 99% rate.

High Technology (#24 nationally) had a perfect graduation and college readiness rate.

Featured article

Here are the top 10 public high schools in New Jersey, according to the report:

High Technology High School Edison Academy Magnet School Middlesex County Academy for Allied Health Bergen County Academies Biotechnology High School Dr. Ronald E. McNair High School Bergen County Technical High School -Teterboro Union County Magnet High School Academy for Information Technology Academy for Allied Health Sciences

To view the full study click here.

Click to see how New York City ranked.