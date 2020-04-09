New Jersey ticket wins Powerball jackpot

Lottery officials say that a ticket sold in New Jersey has won the Powerball jackpot.

The estimated jackpot was $190 million.

The winning ticket was sold in Middlesex County but officials did not immediately release the location that sold the ticket.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, April 8, drawing were: 02, 37, 39, 48 and 54. The Red Power Ball number was 05. The Multiplier number was 03.

Lottery jackpots have been reduced since the coronavirus outbreak has fewer people leaving home but the Powerball jackpot has not been won for an extended period.

It is unclear when the winner will actually be able to collect their winnings. The New Jersey Lottery's front office remains temporarily closed for the collection of walk-in claims. The closure is through at least April 17 but that date is expected to be extended.

Claims can still be made through the mail but it would be doubtful that someone would mail a winning Powerball jackpot ticket to the agency.

New Jersey lottery officials were expected to release more details later on Thursday.