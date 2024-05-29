New Jersey outranks NYC on dirtiest cities list

For a city that's declared a war on rats and trash, surprisingly, New York City did not make top ten on the list of dirties cities in the U.S.

New Jersey, however, had two cities that ranked within the top ten.

The 2023 report compared over 150 of the biggest U.S. cities across four categories, including pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction.

| Top ten list |

Houston, Texas ranked number one on the list due to petrochemical facilities polluting the air and the city's high greenhouse gas emissions ( LawnStarter) . The report also noted Houston's cockroach issue.

New York City came in 12th despite it's rat and trash problem.

Both Newark (#2) , and Jersey City (#5), ranked in the top ten.

Top 10 dirtiest cities

Houston, TX Newark, NJ San Bernardino, CA Detroit, MI Jersey City, NJ Bakersfield, CA San Antonio, TX Fresno, CA Oklahoma City, OK Yonkers, NY

Newark, Houston, and NYC had that same ranking as the year prior.

See the full report for more cities.