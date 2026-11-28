The Brief Gov. Mikie Sherrill signed Executive Order No. 32 to end New Jersey's state of emergency at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28. The emergency declaration had been in place since Nov. 25 ahead of the Thanksgiving nor'easter that brought flooding and power outages across the state. Sherrill thanked crews who worked through the holiday and said the state will continue helping hard-hit coastal towns assess storm damage.



New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill lifted the state's emergency declaration on Saturday afternoon as cleanup and recovery continue following the Thanksgiving nor'easter.

Gov. Sherrill signed Executive Order No. 32, officially ending the state of emergency at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28. The governor had initially issued the declaration through Executive Order No. 31 on Nov. 25 ahead of the storm.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Sherrill thanked emergency crews and utility workers who spent the holiday weekend restoring power and clearing roads, as well as residents who altered their plans to stay out of harm's way.

"I'm grateful to the thousands of people who responded to this storm and worked through Thanksgiving to restore power, reopen roads, and keep our communities safe. As always, New Jerseyans came together, and I want to thank our residents, who adjusted their holiday plans and gave crews room to work," Sherrill said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ EDGEWATER, UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 27: An aerial view shows floodwaters inundating parking lots, leaving several vehicles partially submerged, following heavy rainfall and strong winds from a powerful coastal storm in Edgewater, New Jersey, United States, on November 27, 2026. The severe weather caused significant flooding in the area, disrupting holiday travel and affecting local residents. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)

What's next:

While the state of emergency has ended, Sherrill said state officials remain focused on helping towns recover, particularly along the coast.

"We will continue to work with our communities, especially in those coastal areas hit hardest by flooding, to assess the damage and help get them the resources they need to ensure their towns remain vibrant and their residents are safe," she said.