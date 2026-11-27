The Brief Crews across New York City, Long Island and New Jersey are clearing downed trees and assessing flooding damage on Friday morning after a powerful Thanksgiving nor'easter battered the tri-state area. In Manhattan's Upper West Side, workers are removing a fallen tree that crushed three parked cars, while Central Park broke a 20-year Thanksgiving rainfall record. Tens of thousands of utility customers remain without power across the region—including roughly 108,000 JCP&L customers in New Jersey and thousands more on Long Island and in New York City.



Crews across the tri-state area are cleaning up downed trees, lingering floodwater and widespread power outages on Friday morning, Nov. 27, after a major coastal storm swept through the region on Thanksgiving Day.

In Manhattan's Upper West Side, city workers spent Friday morning cutting up and clearing a large tree that toppled across a street and damaged three parked cars. Neighbors gathered along the sidewalk to watch as crews worked to reopen the roadway.

Storm impacts across NYC, Long Island and New Jersey

Big picture view:

The Thanksgiving nor'easter packed heavy rain, coastal surge and damaging wind gusts across all five boroughs, Long Island and New Jersey:

Record Thanksgiving rain: Central Park broke a 20-year Thanksgiving rainfall record during Thursday's storm.

Neighborhood flooding: Floodwaters inundated streets in Hamilton Beach in Queens and Throggs Neck in the Bronx Thursday night. Out on Long Island, rough water surrounded homes and pooled outside businesses, with residents seen wading through flooded streets.

New Jersey transit and wind damage: High winds knocked down traffic lights in New Jersey, while flooding at Hoboken Terminal forced NJ Transit to suspend rail service Thursday night.

Tens of thousands still without power

By the numbers:

Utility crews are continuing restoration efforts across the region Friday morning as tens of thousands of customers remain in the dark:

New Jersey: JCP&L reported roughly 108,000 customers without power, while PSE&G reported around 7,000 outages.

Long Island: PSEG Long Island reported roughly 6,000 customers still without electricity.

New York City: Con Edison reported about 4,000 customers out of service.

Macy's parade bands extend stay

Meanwhile, after organizers postponed the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to Saturday due to the storm, four high school marching bands—including students who traveled from as far away as Hawaii—confirmed they have worked out the finances and logistics to extend their New York City stay and perform in Saturday's rescheduled parade.