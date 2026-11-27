Crews clean up downed trees, flooding and power outages across NYC, Long Island and NJ after storm
NEW YORK - Crews across the tri-state area are cleaning up downed trees, lingering floodwater and widespread power outages on Friday morning, Nov. 27, after a major coastal storm swept through the region on Thanksgiving Day.
In Manhattan's Upper West Side, city workers spent Friday morning cutting up and clearing a large tree that toppled across a street and damaged three parked cars. Neighbors gathered along the sidewalk to watch as crews worked to reopen the roadway.
Storm impacts across NYC, Long Island and New Jersey
Big picture view:
The Thanksgiving nor'easter packed heavy rain, coastal surge and damaging wind gusts across all five boroughs, Long Island and New Jersey:
- Record Thanksgiving rain: Central Park broke a 20-year Thanksgiving rainfall record during Thursday's storm.
- Neighborhood flooding: Floodwaters inundated streets in Hamilton Beach in Queens and Throggs Neck in the Bronx Thursday night. Out on Long Island, rough water surrounded homes and pooled outside businesses, with residents seen wading through flooded streets.
- New Jersey transit and wind damage: High winds knocked down traffic lights in New Jersey, while flooding at Hoboken Terminal forced NJ Transit to suspend rail service Thursday night.
Tens of thousands still without power
By the numbers:
Utility crews are continuing restoration efforts across the region Friday morning as tens of thousands of customers remain in the dark:
- New Jersey: JCP&L reported roughly 108,000 customers without power, while PSE&G reported around 7,000 outages.
- Long Island: PSEG Long Island reported roughly 6,000 customers still without electricity.
- New York City: Con Edison reported about 4,000 customers out of service.
Macy's parade bands extend stay
Meanwhile, after organizers postponed the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to Saturday due to the storm, four high school marching bands—including students who traveled from as far away as Hawaii—confirmed they have worked out the finances and logistics to extend their New York City stay and perform in Saturday's rescheduled parade.
The Source: This article was written using broadcast reporting from FOX 5 New York's "Good Day New York."