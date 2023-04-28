New chaperone policy begins at Westfield Garden State Plaza Mall

The Westfield Garden State Plaza Mall, New Jersey's second-largest mall, has instituted a new chaperone policy, stating that anyone under the age of 17 must be accompanied by someone 21 or older to enter the mall after 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The announcement comes after several reports of disruptive behavior and fighting inside the mall on weekends.

The mall says that security guards will be stationed at all the mall's entrances and will be checking IDs.

Teens who are inside the mall but have no supervising adult must leave by 5 p.m. Teens without an ID will also have to leave.

Adults will only be allowed to supervise four children and teens at the time.

The new policy does not apply to the AMC Theater but to the mall and its common areas.

The Garden State Plaza isn’t saying how long the new rules will last, but only that it’s subject to change maybe if everyone remains on their best behavior.