Nelly returns to New York State Fair

The New York State Fair says that hip hop superstar Nelly will return for a concert at this year's event.

Nelly is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 31 on the Chevy Park state in the New York Experience festival grounds.

"Nelly’s show last year was one of the biggest in fair history, and we are fortunate to be able to bring him back so quickly," fair Director Troy Waffner said in a statement.

With three Grammys and several platinum and gold records, Nelly is known for tracks including "Hot in Herre," "Country Grammar," and "Ride wit Me."

The fair previously announced that Rapper 24KGoldn, whose song with Iann Dior, "Mood," became the first song ever to top four Billboard music charts at the same time, would make his State Fair debut on Friday, September 2.

Art of Rap featuring Ice-T was the first concert announced for the 2022 Great New York State Fair. That show is scheduled for 8 p.m. Thursday, August 2.

The state fair will run from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5 this year at the fairgrounds near Syracuse.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.